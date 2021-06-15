Gujarat: 405 Covid cases in a day, 6 dead

Gujarat on Monday reported 405 new Covid-19 cases, while six patients succumbed to the infection, as per the daily state health bulletin. The cumulative death toll in the state crossed 10,000 on Monday.

Not a single district reported over 100 new cases, while seven districts reported not a single case or a single fatality.

The state managed to administer a total of 2.93 lakh doses of vaccine in its population on Monday, including 1.99 lakh first doses in the 18-44 years’ group. Another 5,318 second doses were administered in this group. A total of only 74,000 people in the age group of 18-44 years’ are fully vaccinated as of June 14.

As per an affidavit of the health department filed before the Gujarat High Court on Monday, it was submitted that as of June 13, Gujarat had a total stock of 5,07,960 doses of Covishield and 1,07,710 doses of Covaxin available in the state’s inventory and that “all efforts are being made to increase the stock.”

3 arrested for violating Covid rules

Surat: Surat police on Monday arrested three persons for organising a cricket match at Lalbhai Contractor stadium on Sunday evening where a large number of people had gathered violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The final match of Banash Trophy Cricket tournament was organised by players of Banaskantha at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Sunday afternoon. Sources said that permission was given to organise the final match without spectators, but a large number of people came to watch the match, violating guidelines. A purported video of the spectators enjoying the match has also gone viral on social media.

Umra police inspector K B Zala said, “We have arrested three organisers for not complying with the rules agreed upon to hold the match.”