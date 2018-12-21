Gujarat: 40 labourers hospitalised after chlorine gas leakage in Surat

Over 40 contractual labourers working in a glass manufacturing factory at Sarigam GIDC in Valsad district were on Thursday taken to hospital after a leakage of chlorine gas. The condition of four labourers were stated to be critical.

According to police, there was a leak in a pipe of a chemical company — Vinayak Industries — that manufactures ferric chloride. The leak happened when chlorine gas discharging was in progress. The company is situated just adjacent to the glass manufacturing factory.

Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officials said that due to the leak in the pipe, the chlorine gas spread to the neighbouring factory where the labourers were working.

Police said the labourers complained of suffocation as the gas spread to their factory. They started vomitting and even had problems in breathing. They were rushed to nearby Sarigam Rotary Hospital. While most of the labourers were discharged after primary treatment, four were referred to Hariya Hospital in Vapi.

GPCB officials and Bhilad police reached the spot after being informed. The officials stopped the production of ferric chloride solution at Vinayak Industries. The plant that was discharging the chlorine gas was also shut down.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sarigam GPCB Regional Officer Hitesh Gavit said, “Due to the windspeed, the chlorine gas spread to the neighbouring company. The condition of four labourers is still serious and treatment is going on. We have made a report of the incident and has submitted to GPCB authorities. We have also instructed Vinayak Industries to immediately repair the pipe.”