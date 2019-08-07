Gujarat: 40 industrial units affected by floodwaters, GIDC survey to assess damage

An estimated 40 units in the GIDC industrial estate and Dahej Special Economic Zone (SEZ) have been fully or partially affected by flood water entering their compounds on Sunday night, prompting the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) to launch a survey to ascertain the damage.

Advertising

Sources said the losses are likely to run into crores of rupees as several units had to halt production.

“We have received complaints of water-logging from big companies like Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Deepak Nitrite, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) about flood water entering their campuses,” an official of the GIDC told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

Most of the industrial units located in GIDC Phase-I are chemical and engineering units. “We are presently conducting a survey of all the units that have been affected by the flood. Only once the survey is complete, can we arrive at an estimate of the losses,” the official said.

Advertising

The area does have storm water drains, yet the flood water entered the industrial units. “About 25-40 industrial units were affected when water suddenly gushed into their campuses on Sunday night,” General secretary of the Dahej Industries Association Sunil Bhatt said. “There was a power failure too. This forced some of the units to immediately shut down. These affected units are in GIDC Phase-I and the SEZ-I and SEZ-II.”

GFL, which has an integrated chemical complex at Dahej that produces caustic soda and chloromethane, also had to partially shut down, while some affected industrial units of other companies had to cancel a few shifts.

Damage to the infrastructure, including roads and walls of the SEZ has also been reported.

The Indian Express on Monday reported that GACL, one of the largest caustic soda producers in the country, faced a daily loss of Rs 6 crore after it was forced to shut down seven of its eight plants in the Dahej complex.

“The flooding was a result of the heavy rains on Sunday evening. It continued till Monday morning,” Bhatt said, adding that the association is yet to independently assess the losses caused by the flooding. “The losses will be in crores of rupees as some of the plants had to be shut down,” he said, adding that the flood water was receding and the industries were cleaning up the debris and muck left behind.