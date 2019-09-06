Gujarat: 4-wheelers banned in Polo forest area for two months

To prevent traffic congestion and air pollution, Sabarkantha district administration has banned entry of four-wheelers to the Polo forest area in the district for two months.

Sabarkantha Collector Praveena D K has issued the notification on August 19 last month prohibiting the entry of four-wheelers to the Polo forest area between August 20 and October 18. However, locals, on-duty government officials, fire brigade and ambulance are exempted from the ban. Any violation of the notification will amount to an offence under the provisions of the IPC.

“During monsoon, the tourist rush is at its peak in the Polo forest area leading to congestion. To avoid that I have been issuing this notification for the past two years. The tourist season continues till around January-February, but the period between August and Octo-ber it is at its peak. And we are prohibiting four-wheelers during this period only,” the collector said.

According to the Sabarkantha Collector, there are facilities like e-rickshaws and bicycles inside the Polo forest area for the tourists. And they are also planning to introduce battery-operated golf-carts.