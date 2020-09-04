Gujarat: 4 special trains for candidates attending NDA, NA entrance

The special trains are train number 09081/0902 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Superfast special, which will depart from Mumbai Central at 9.35 pm on Saturday and reach Ahmedabad next day at 5.30 am. (Express/Representational)

The Western Railways will run four special trains for candidates attending entrance examinations of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) on Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Somnath-Ahmedabad, Pune-Ahmedabad and Patan-Ahmedabad routes on September 5. This is in the wake of regular trains being cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to officials of the Western Railways, the candidates of NDA and NA will be allowed to board the trains after showing their call letters. All coaches of these trains will be fully reserved.

The special trains are train number 09081/0902 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Superfast special, which will depart from Mumbai Central at 9.35 pm on Saturday and reach Ahmedabad next day at 5.30 am.

On return, this train will depart from Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad at 10:10 pm on September 6 and reach Mumbai next day at 6.05 am. The train will have third AC, Sleeper and General coaches and will halt at Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Palghar and Boriwali.

Train number 09201/09202 Somnath-Ahmedabad-Somnath Superfast Special will leave Somnath at 9.25 pm on September 5 and reach Ahmedabad next day at 5 am.

On return, the train will leave Ahmedabad on September 6 around 10.10 pm and reach Somnath next day at 5.35 am. This train will also have Third AC, Sleeper and General coaches and will halt at Junagadh, Bhaktinagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Viramgam.

Train number number 09401/09402 Patan-Ahmedabad-Patan Demu passenger Special will leave Patan on September 6 at 5.30 am and reach Ahmedabad 08. 05 am. The train will leave Ahmedabad at 6 pm and reach Patan at 8.20 pm on September 6. The train with 12 coaches will halt at Mehsana, Kalol, Gandhinagar and Sabarmati.

Train number 01145/01146 Pune-Ahmedabad-Pune Superfast Special will leave Pune at 5.30 pm on September 5 and reach Ahmedabad next day at 5.35 am. The train will leave Ahmedabad at 8.15 pm on September 6 and reach Pune next day at 8 am. The train will have sleeper coaches and will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai road, Surat and Vadodara.

“All candidates will have to maintain social distancing in the trains as per the government guidelines. They will have to carry sanitisers and masks,” officials said.

