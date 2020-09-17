Gujarat: 4 booked for gang rape of 17-yr-old girl

As per the FIR, the incident happened a fortnight ago when the girl was lured by one of the accused who was known to her.

Four persons have been booked for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Bhuj of Kutch even as police have been unable to detain any of the accused.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at B division police station in Kutch Bhuj on Thursday morning after the parents of the girl approached them with a complaint.

As per the FIR, the incident happened a fortnight ago when the girl was lured by one of the accused who was known to her. She was allegedly abducted on a motorcycle by two men from her home, who then took her to a deserted spot and gang-raped her.

The FIR mentions sections 376D for gang rape, 363 for kidnapping, 366 for kidnapping a woman on pretext of marriage and sections of the protection of children against sexual offences (POCSO) act.

“The girl was lured into a relationship by prime accused on the pretext of marriage. On September 2 night, she was approached by the accused who along with his friend abducted her on motorcycle and took her to a deserted spot in Bhuj town. The prime accused’s two other friends were waiting at the spot where they gang-raped her,” said an officer at B Division police station.

“The girl later went to a relative’s place outside Kutch for a week and returned last Wednesday, when she revealed the ordeal to her parents. A medical test was done and the girl’s statement was recorded. The accused will be arrested soon,” the officer added.

The girl’s parents are daily wage workers and on Thursday the civil society in Bhuj also demanded quick arrest of the absconding accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.