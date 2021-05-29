Gujarat: 4 Ahmedabad hospitals to reduce Covid bed capacity as cases drop

Gujarat on Friday reported 2,521 new cases of Covid-19 even as 27 patients succumbed to the infection. Currently there are 562 Covid-19 patients on ventilators across the state, as per the state health bulletin.

In Ahmedabad city, where 336 new cases and seven deaths due to the infection were reported, four Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run hospitals will resume non-Covid-19 operations as well as reduce their Covid-19 bed capacity.

In a statement by the civic body, the 1100-bed SVP Hospital, will now see 380 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, while the remaining will be pressed into operation for non-Covid treatment.

VS Hospital will utilise all 500 beds for non-Covid treatment as will SCL Hospital for its 360 beds. At LG Hospital, 160 beds will be set aside for COVID19 treatment while 500 beds will be utilised for regular treatment and procedures.

Ahmedabad district currently has over 9,188 patients undergoing Covid-19 treatment. Across the four corporation hospitals, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, 172 private hospitals, 216 nursing homes and ESIC Hospital, 2,092 beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, of the total 8,867 beds provisioned.

Ahmedabad district, from testing over 20,000 samples each day as of May 18, has been testing 7,000 -8,000 samples a day since May 25. The test positivity rate has slipped below five per cent (4.2 percent on Friday).

The health department has managed to administer over one lakh doses for four consecutive days to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years in 10 districts of the state. Overall, 1.65 crore doses have been administered across all priority groups in the state, since January 16, when the vaccination drive began.

OT for mucormycosis patients

With number of mucormycosis patients rising in the state, Surat New Civil Hospital has increased number of operation theatres (OT) to four from two. Attempts are being made to increase OTs in SMIMER hospital too.

Medical Superintendent of New Civil Hospital Dr Raghini Verma said, “With spike in mucormycosis cases, we have increased number of OTs here. We don’t want any mucormycosis patients to wait. Besides, since Covid cases have gone down a bit, we are slowly starting OPD for non-covid patients. The emergency surgery for accident cases are carried out in the hospital. From first week of June onwards if we see a dip in mucormycosis cases we will begin surgery for cancer patients also in the hospital.”