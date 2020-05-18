Gujarat: 37 kids employed in 2 sari finishing units rescued

Police said that six of the eight accused will be formally arrested after conducting Covid-19 tests on them. Two others are yet to be located. (Representational) Police said that six of the eight accused will be formally arrested after conducting Covid-19 tests on them. Two others are yet to be located. (Representational)

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Gujarat CID (Crime), on Saturday, raided two sari finishing units in Jetpur town of Rajkot district and rescued 37 children working there.

Following the raids, Jetpur town police registered two cases under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) against eight persons.

Police said that six of the eight accused will be formally arrested after conducting Covid-19 tests on them. Two others are yet to be located.

Additional Director General of Police of CID (Crime) Anil Pratham said that they got information about the two units employing children as labourers, following which a raid was conducted and the children were rescued. The children were subsequently sent to a local child care institution.

