Gujarat reports 37 fresh Covid cases; 10 patients from Ahmedabad

Gujarat reported 37 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the health department said Saturday — an increase from 21 cases reported Friday.

The tally of cases in the state stands at 8,35,188. No new death due to Covid-19 was reported Saturday and the death tally stands at 10,090.

Of these 37 fresh cases, Ahmedabad reported 10 cases followed by Surat with eight and Vadodara with six cases.



The number of active cases in these cities-Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara-stands at 59, 19 and 47 respectively.

Other district with comparatively higher number of active cases is Valsad that reported 4 new cases Saturday while it has 31 active cases.

Other new cases reported Saturday are from Navsari (4) and one case each from Banaskantha, Gir Somnath, Mehsana, Panchmahal and Tapi.