Gujarat: 35,000 people evacuated as Nisarga moves closer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over telephone to take stock of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over telephone to take stock of the situation.

In view of the approaching cyclone, Nisarga, which is very likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday afternoon with a wind velocity of 100-110 kmph, the Gujarat government has evacuated close to 35,000 people from the coastal districts of Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

Gujarat Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel said that the cyclone is 670 km from Surat with its velocity intensifying.

“Of the total population of 5,79,906 of 167 villages and Bet areas of 21 talukas in eight districts, including Surat, Navsari, Bharuch, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Anand, Amreli and Gir Somnath, 34,885 people need to be evacuated. Of these, 16,597 have been shifted to 265 shelter homes by Tuesday late evening while the remaining would be completed by late Tuesday night, relief commissioner Harshad Patel said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over telephone to take stock of the situation. The PM expressed his satisfaction over the state government’s preparedness and assured all help from the central government, a state government release stated.

The administration has stationed 13 teams of NDRF and six teams of SDRF as a precautionary measure in South Gujarat, which is likely to see wind speed of 100-110 kilometres per hour on Wednesday, stated a government release. Five more teams of NDRF are being airlifted to the state.

Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Valsad, one each in districts of Bharuch, Surat, Anand, Kheda, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar, while three teams have been kept in reserve. Six SDRF teams have been deployed in Navsari, Bhavnagar, Valsad, Bharuch, Surat and Amreli, Harshad Patel added.

The rescue teams have been armed with masks and other protective equipment in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cyclonic storm Nisarga over the East Central Arabian Sea moved northwards with the speed of 13 kmph and lay centred over East Central Arabian sea near 290 kilometre West Northwest of Panjim, 380 kilometre south-southwest of Mumbai and 600 kilometre south-southwest of Surat on Tuesday.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move northwards and cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag in Raigad District of Maharashtra on June 3 morning as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum wind speed of hundred 210 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour.

Power supply

The Gujarat government has stationed 683 teams to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Covid-19 hospitals and to ensure quick repairs. All nodal officers in the state have been asked to give Covid-19 hospitals “top priority” as far as power supply is concerned, said an official release on Tuesday.

Apart from the hospitals, instructions have also been given by the government that if the cyclonic winds causes any disruption in power supply, then the same will be restored on priority at primary health centres, community health centres, water works, telecom offices and government offices.

The government said 683 teams of contractors with 3,763 workforce have been put on standby to fix fallen electricity poles and repair the electricity network.

All subsidiary companies of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited have also started control rooms and have appointed nodal officers to tackle any issues related to power outage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.