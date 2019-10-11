Gujarat: 35 new courts to be set up in state for POCSO cases

As many as 35 new courts will be set up in Gujarat for the trial of cases related to Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) and rape.

A notification of the state’s law department, dated September 18, said every district would now have a special court to expedite POCSO cases. The decision was taken by the High Court of Gujarat after discussion with the state government.

Registrar General of Gujarat High Court, H D Suthar said, “Currently, there are 69 POCSO special courts in Gujarat…we have decided to add 24 special Fast Track Courts and 11 exclusive courts meant only for rape cases.” He said the exclusive special courts will mainly try rape cases against minors but if the number of cases is few, then rape cases against women will also be tried.

The exclusive courts will take up POCSO cases registered after April 30, this year for trial.