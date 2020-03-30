Gujarat: 34 booked for assembling to offer namaz despite prohibitory orders

The gathering was spotted by a drone camera. (Representational Image) The gathering was spotted by a drone camera. (Representational Image)

The Narmada police Sunday booked 34 people for assembling to offer namaz at a madrasa in Rajpipla. The gathering was spotted by a drone camera used by the police as a surveillance tool to identify those violating prohibitory orders in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“On spotting the gathering outside the madrasa our team reached the spot and all the 34 present were booked for violating prohibitory orders under IPC section 188. No arrests have been made,” CM Gamit, police sub-inspector, said.

Meanwhile, three more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bengal, taking the nationwide toll to 29, while the number of cases spiked to 1071 as the lockdown entered its sixth day. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 942, while 99 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the Health Ministry stated.

