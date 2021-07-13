Gujarat: 31 new Covid cases in a day, no fatalities; vaccination to remain suspended tomorrow

A woman getting her dose of covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Kalupur, Old city, Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat health department on Tuesday announced that Covid-19 vaccination will remain suspended on Wednesday across the state, on account of ‘Mamta Divas’. With this, the state has now suspended Covid-19 vaccination on three days in the last seven days. Gujarat reported 31 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday even as there was no fatalities due to the infection.

At present, 719 active patients are undergoing treatment, with six of them on ventilators.

On Tuesday, the state administered 2.53 lakh doses of Covid19 vaccine across the state, of which 1.23 lakh were first doses in the 18-44 years age group.

About 2.71 lakh people in the 18-44 group are fully inoculated till date, of the 8.61 lakh in this age group who have received the first dose of the vaccine.

In the 45-plus age group, of the 1.12 crore who have received the first dose, about 49. 13 lakh have been fully inoculated, which is about 43 per cent of first-dose takers. Overall, the state has an estimated 4.5 crore population aged above 18 years. Of this, only about 11 per cent are fully inoculated so far.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, had stated last week that the state will be suspending vaccination on days when it does not receive sufficient and timely supply of doses.