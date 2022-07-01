scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Gujarat: 30,260 kilograms of ‘fake cumin’ seized from Unjha godown

The flying squad of FDCA, Gandhinagar, local FDCA officials and Gujarat police conducted the raid on the godown on Gangapur-Rampur road belonging to Dilip Patel.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 1, 2022 2:43:10 pm
Carom seeds, ajwain, gut health, indigestion, bloating, acidity, morning sickness, colic, dewormThe accused, who are yet to be arrested, used to mix residue of fennel seeds, jaggery-water and cream-coloured powder to make the spurious cumin.

A total of 30,260 kilograms of spurious cumin seeds and raw materials were seized from a godown in Unjha, a well-known hub, by the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) Thursday. Unjha is the biggest market and exporting centre for spices like cumin, fennel seeds, Isabgol and mustard seeds.

“The accused used to mix the spurious cumin with the real one. This was done to prevent customers from detecting the presence of the spurious material,” Dr Hemant Koshia, Commissioner, FDCA told The Indian Express.

The accused, who are yet to be arrested, used to mix residue of fennel seeds, jaggery-water and cream-coloured powder to make the spurious cumin.

