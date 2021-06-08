Gujarat: 300 BJP workers join AAP

On Monday, over 100 BJP workers in Kathodara village in Surat city joined AAP.

Days after 35 BJP youth wing members joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over 300 joined on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, 200 BJP workers under the leadership of party’s youth wing leader Bhavesh Radadiya jumped ship. They have been with the saffron party for five to 10 years, said AAP state spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani. On Monday, over 100 BJP workers in Kathodara village in Surat city joined AAP.

Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera said, “We are contacting our party’s youth cell leaders in Varachha area to ensure that they don’t quit the party.”

Talking to the Indian Express, Vipul Sakhiya (32) said, “I was with the BJP for 10 years. The reason I decided to quit is because those who have been with the party for a long time are being sidelined and new faces are given posts. We have seen the work of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. We have given resignation to the Surat city youth wing president Mahendra Desai, and Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera.”

Jadvani said, “The youths have understood BJP’s working style of giving false promises. They have also seen our party’s work so they have decided to join AAP.”