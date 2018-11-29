Gujarat: 30-year-old domestic help accused of stealing `33 lakh arrested from Mumbai

Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old woman from Mumbai for stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 33 lakh here in the city. She had been absconding for the last two weeks.

According to police, city-based businessman Mukul Ajmera had hired the accused, Ammu Pillai, as a house help earlier this month. Two days after she started working, Ajmera filed a complaint of theft against her. She allegedly stole Rs 50,000 in cash and gold and diamond ornaments and fled.

As per the complaint filed on November 14, Ajmera’s cook had found his house unlocked and alerted the owners. When the cook, along with Ajmera’s minor daughter, checked the house, they found all the cupboards and drawers open with the cash and jewellery missing. The family tried to contact Ammu, however, her phone was switched off.

No prior verification was done before she was hired, the police said. She had allegedly started working under a false name, the police said.

The police had Ammu’s sketches made and identified her from the CCTV footage from the Vadodara railway station, as the CCTV at the residential society was non-functional.

It was found Ammu had taken a train from Vadodara to Surat only to mislead the police.

“We traced her from Wadala slum area in Mumbai. In Vadodara she claims to have committed one more such theft in the last six months but no formal complaint was made in that case,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.

He said that Ammu was earlier a part of one ‘Ranjana takli’ gang in Mumbai but later started operating alone. Her modus operandi was to work as a housemaid in posh residential societies and later commit theft. She had been arrested for theft earlier in five other cases in Mumbai and Surat.

The police has recovered items worth Rs 3,00,000 including Rs 60,000 in cash and jewellery. “She claims to have sold everything else to one Raju from Mumbai,” said Jadeja.