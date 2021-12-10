Gujarat: 3 women killed in accident in Kutch

Three women were killed in a road accident in Kutch on late Wednesday night after a speeding truck hit a Scorpio SUV in which the victims were travelling. According to police, the accident occurred around 10 pm at a road stretch near Mankuva village in Bhuj town.

A total of five persons– four women and a driver — were in the Scorpio when the accident occurred. The deceased have been identified as Savita Hirani (45), Shilu Varsani (25) and Premila Varsani (45), all residents of Bharasar village in Kutch. The victims had gone to Swaminarayan temple in Sukhpar village for a religious ceremony and were returning home when their vehicle met with an accident.

“All five were rushed to the nearest hospital. Doctors declared three brought dead while two others are admitted under critical condition. The vehicles have been seized and an FIR is going to be registered,” said a senior police official in Kutch.