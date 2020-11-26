Gujarat: 3 minors sent to juvenile home for ‘insulting’ national flag in Anand

The issue had come to light on Tuesday after an Anand-based activist posted a purported video on his Twitter account.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested, while three boys, aged between 10 and 14 years, have been sent to a juvenile home for allegedly insulting the national flag at Umreth in Anand on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, her 10-year-old son and two other minors were booked for hoisting the national flag allegedly with distortions at their residence at Kadiyaval in Umreth, police said.

According to police, the act of hoisting an alleged distorted national flag was a “mischief” by the children. “The three children had hoisted the national flag, where instead of the Ashok Chakra, a few Islamic inscriptions were drawn over it. Taking cognizance, an FIR was lodged yesterday and we have arrested the woman at whose residence the incident took place and three juveniles have been presented at the Bal Adalat,” BD Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anand division, said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Umreth police station and the accused have been booked under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, for allegedly insulting the national flag.

The issue had come to light on Tuesday after an Anand-based activist posted a purported video on his Twitter account. The activist had tagged Anand Police and Gujarat Police and sought strict action.

