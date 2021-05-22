Gujarat: 3 loading staff of SVPI airport held for ‘stealing Rs 32k’ from passenger’s bag

According to police, the accused were held on Thursday afternoon after a passenger who arrived from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi to SVPI airport in Ahmedabad alerted the authorities regarding cash missing from her bag. (Representative Image)

Three loaders employed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing Rs 32,000 cash from the “check-in” bag of a passenger who arrived from Delhi by an Indigo flight.

According to police, the accused — Gaurang Rana (25), Nitin Gujjar (30) and Vijay Alikha (26) — all residents of Sardarnagar in Ahmedabad, were held on Thursday afternoon after a passenger who arrived from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi to SVPI airport in Ahmedabad alerted the authorities regarding cash missing from her bag.

“Around 1.30 pm, a passenger named Nidhi who arrived by Indigo Flight 6E161 alerted our arrival staff customer service executive that when she picked her check-in bag from Belt number 1 at domestic airport terminal number 1, she found the locks open and later, when she checked the contents of her bag, she found cash worth Rs 32,000 missing,” said Sagar Hemnani, Indigo Flight Airport Manager posted at the SVPI airport, in his complaint.

“On her complaint, a property irregularity report (PIR) was filed by our executive and the security supervisor was alerted… The loading and unloading of baggage at the Indigo Flight 6E161 was going on… two loaders were present at the front holt and three at the back. All the five loaders were properly frisked and checked before allowing them to enter the flight area and were again frisked when their work was completed,” the complaint added.

“Gaurang Rana was found with 16 notes of Rs 2,000, which were not with him when he was frisked and allowed near the flight. Neither Rana nor the two others — Nitin and Vijay — were able to give any satisfactory answer to the 16 notes found from their possession. Another loader staff Kamlesh Bhil, who was present at the front side of the flight, told us that the three loaders have been stealing from the baggages of passengers for a long time and despite him warning them, they have continued to do so,” Hemnani said in the complaint.

The three were handed over to Airport police station and booked under IPC sections 379 for theft and 114 for abettor present when offence committed.