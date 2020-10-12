Gujarat: 3 killed in 2 accidents in Banaskantha, Bharuch

According to police, the body of the deceased Bittu Kohli (48), a resident of Panoli in Ankleshwar, was found severed at a railway track on Saturday evening.

Three persons died in two separate accidents in Banaskantha and Ankleshwar of Bharuch on Saturday night, police said.

Two persons died on Saturday evening when two bikes collided with each other at a road near Dasanavas area of Deesa in Banaskantha.

The deceased have been identified as Abhuji Parmar Thakor (40), a resident of Johrapura in Deesa and Tinaji Thakor (38) a resident of Saraswati Taluka in Patan.

“A total of four persons were travelling on two bikes which collided with each other around 4 pm on Saturday. All the four were rushed to a nearby primary health care centre where two of them were declared brought dead by a medical team. The remaining two are critically injured and have been shifted to Palanpur civil hospital,” said a police officer at Deesa rural police station.

“Based on a complaint by Abhuji’s family and the injured, we have booked a case against the deceased Tinaji under Indian Penal Code sections 304 A (for causing death due to negligence), 279 for (rash driving) and 337 (for causing hurt with negligent act),” the police officer said.

In the second accident, a 48-year-old man died when a speeding train ran over him in Ankleshwar of Bharuch.

According to police, the body of the deceased Bittu Kohli (48), a resident of Panoli in Ankleshwar, was found severed at a railway track on Saturday evening.

“The body was found in severed condition on the railway track between Ankleshwar railway station and Panoli railway station. It’s unclear if it is an accident or a suicide. The identification of victim was done through the id documents of Kohli but no other note was found. As of now, we have lodged a case of accidental death and further probe is going on,” said a police officer at Ankleshwar police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.