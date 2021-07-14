Gujarat: 3 held over gangrape of 15-yr-old girl

Two persons have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl after abducting her from an area in Ahmedabad city and bringing her to a hotel in Gandhinagar. A third accused has also been held for assisting the two accused in the act.

According to police, the girl, a resident of Ahmedabad, was called to an area in the city on July 10 by the two accused youth who were friends with her.

The two accused then allegedly kidnapped the minor in their vehicle and brought her to a hotel in Gandhinagar.

The girl was then assaulted and gangraped multiple times by the two accused men after which she fell unconscious and started bleeding from her private parts, said the police. The two accused then ran away from the hotel while the third accused, their accomplice, dropped the girl to a hospital in Gandhinagar in an unconscious state and then fled away.

“After the victim gained consciousness we recorded her statement and took her medical test. The three accused have been booked under IPC 376D for gang rape, 363 for abduction and sections of the protection of children against sexual offences (POCSO) act. Further investigation is on in the case,” said a senior police official.