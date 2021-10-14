Gujarat: 3 held, minor boy detained for ‘stabbing’ hotel staffer to death

Days after a 25-year-old hotel receptionist was murdered by unknown persons in Gandhinagar while he was on his way home from work, police arrested three men and detained a minor boy.

According to police, Devansh Bhatia, a native of Vadodara, employed as trainee staff at a luxury hotel in sector 14 of Gandhinagar, was found dead with stab wounds at a garden in sector 27 of Gandhinagar on October 7 night. Bhatia’s phone went missing by 11.30 pm same night, after he left his workplace for his rented residence in sector 7.

“After the body was found, several police teams were formed and we traced his movement… Bhatia was walking home as cab fares were high. He took a shared auto rickshaw for a short distance before walking again. Bhatia was then attacked by four persons, including a minor, who demanded his valuables. A confrontation ensued and the group of persons stabbed him to death. They also looted Rs 1,050 cash and his cell phone,” said Abhay Chudasama, inspector general, Gandhinagar range.

The arrested have been identified as Manav Pawar, Ashish Solanki and Ghanshyambhai, residents of sector 13 in Gandhinagar.

“We have also recovered cash and phone looted from Bhhatia. An investigation is on and we will produce the accused in court on Thursday,” added Chudasama.