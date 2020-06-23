Gujarat: 3 ECI officials on RS duty advised home quarantine

The official said he was among the ECI officials present inside the polling booth when the polls were underway. (Representational Image) The official said he was among the ECI officials present inside the polling booth when the polls were underway. (Representational Image)

A day after Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha elections in the state, Bharatsinh Solanki. tested positive for Covid-19, three senior Election Commission of India (ECI) officials who were present at the polling centre in Gandhinagar, on June 19, were advised to isolate and quarantine themselves at home.

These officials include Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna. who was the election observer for the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat. “This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure on the advice of health department officials. I am home and I do not have any symptoms. I will continue to work from home,” Murali Krishna told The Indian Express.

The official said he was among the ECI officials present inside the polling booth when the polls were underway. Murali Krishna will remain isolated for a week. “If I develop any symptoms during this period, I will go for the test,” the IAS officer added.

Apart from the CEO, special observer from Delhi, Raghav Chandra, who was present inside the polling centre has also been intimated regarding Bharatsinh Solanki being detected Covid-19 positive.

The third official to opt for home quarantine is Chetan Pandya who was the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls. “I went to the office today, but returned after I felt my juniors and other colleagues were uncomfortable. I am healthy, this step is a precautionary measure,” Pandya said.

After Bharatsinh Solanki tested positive on June 22, his colleague Shaktisinh Gohil, who won one of the four Rajya Sabha seats, also quarantined himself.

