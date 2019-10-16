Gujarat: 3 dead as autorickshaw rams into police car

Three persons died and three others were injured in a collision between an autorickshaw and a police control room (PCR) van on Botad-Barvala highway in Botad Monday night.

Police said the accident occurred around 7pm near Samadhiyala village when the autorickshaw driver tried to avoid a mud pile on the road and lost control. The auto overturned and hit the PCR van coming from the front. The six people inside the auto were flung out due to the impact of the head-on collision.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Shah, auto driver Vinod Sadariya and Manji Vaghela, all natives of Botad. Shah died on the spot while Vinod and Manji were declared brought dead at Civil Hospital in Bhavnagar. The three injured are admitted in the same hospital.

The complaint by the police, aid the stretch of road on Botad-Barvala highway was littered with construction material including cable and mud piles, due to which the auto rickshaw lost balance.

Barvala Police have booked an unnamed contractor under IPC sections 304 and 304 A for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and death due to negligence. Auto driver Vinod has also been booked for rash driving

“Police helped all injured persons and sent them to the hospital by 108 helpline,” a Barvala police official said.