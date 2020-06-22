Gujarat: 3 ashram inmates held for ‘rape’ of woman in Amreli

A case of rape was registered at Damnagar police station on Saturday against three men who are ‘Sadhu Bhagat’ (devotees of a seer) and stay at the ashram. (Representational) A case of rape was registered at Damnagar police station on Saturday against three men who are ‘Sadhu Bhagat’ (devotees of a seer) and stay at the ashram. (Representational)

Three persons living in an ashram in Amreli were arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman from Botad who was employed at the ashram.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sat Devidas Ashram in Narayanagar village of Damnagar Taluka in Amreli where the woman was allegedly kept hostage for one-and-a-half years and raped multiple times. A case of rape was registered at Damnagar police station on Saturday against three men who are ‘Sadhu Bhagat’ (devotees of a seer) and stay at the ashram.

According to police, the accused, identified as Raghuram Bhagat, a resident of Lathi in Amreli, Jagdish Bhagat, a resident of Botad and Bhavesh Bhagat, a resident of Botad, have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape, 506 for criminal intimidation and 340 for wrongful confinement.

“The woman said that she was called by the accused from Botad to Sat Devidas Ashram for labour work. However, she was then allegedly confined to a room for one-and-a-half years and raped multiple times by the three. The woman was also allegedly threatened that if she revealed it, she would be framed in a false case of theft… We arrested the accused on Sunday. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

