Gujarat: 2,875 new Covid cases, two ministers positive

In Ahmedabad, which reported four deaths and 676 fresh cases, deputy mayor Gitaben Patel also tested positive for the virus and put on home isolation. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

State Forest Minister Ganapat Vasava and Labour and Employment Minister Dilipkumar Thakor tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday even as surge in Covid-19 cases continued unabated.

Gujarat reported 2,875 fresh cases on Sunday, the state’s highest single-day addition after a record 2,815-case spike Saturday. While the total virus count is above 3.17 lakh, currently there are 15,135 active cases in the state among which 163 patients are on ventilator. The two ministers announced they had tested positive for the infection on Twitter. While Thakor has been put on home quarantine, Vasava has been admitted to a hospital.

Fourteen more people also succumbed to the virus on the day. Surat reported eight fatalities even as fresh cases jumped to 724 from 687 recorded a day ago. Jamnagar, too, reported 97.

In Ahmedabad, which reported four deaths and 676 fresh cases, deputy mayor Gitaben Patel also tested positive for the virus and put on home isolation.

On Sunday, 2,77,888 people have been inoculated in the state. So far, 72,72,484 people have been vaccinated, of whom 64,89,441 have taken their first dose and 7,83,043 the second dose.

In Ahmedabad, over 22,800 people were vaccinated Sunday. More than 150 senior citizens and those above 45 years belonging to the Parsi Irani Zoroastrian community were vaccinated at a drive organised by Sunamai and Firoze Davar Charitable Trust at Parsi Sanitorium Grounds.