Gujarat: 283 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day; lowest since February

Gujarat on Thursday reported 283 new Covid-19 cases — the lowest since February 21. Fatality due to Covid-19 too has declined compared to pre-surge levels, with six patients succumbing to the infection on Thursday, as per the daily health bulletin. Six districts across the state did not report a single new case or a fatality on Thursday.

Ahmedabad district since June 14 has been reporting fewer than 50 cases a day, a stark drop from the over 5,000 cases a day the district was reporting in April last week. Ahmedabad city on Thursday administered over 26,000 doses across all groups and government as well as private hospital-paid facilities. Of these doses, 1,240 were administered to private hospitals’ beneficiaries and over 18,000 were administered in the 18-44 years’ age group.

Across the state, 2.52 lakh vaccine doses were administered, of which 1.82 lakh doses were given to those in the 18-44 years’ group.

Since June 3, when Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had set a target that the state shall be administering 2.25 lakh doses each day to the 18-44 years’ group in the state, the state has not managed to achieve the same on any given day. Gujarat opened vaccination for 18-44 years’ group in 10 jurisdictions — seven municipal corporations and three districts — on May 1 and opened across all districts and municipal corporations for this group on June 4.