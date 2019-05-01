Gujarat: 28 students booked during board exams this year

A record number of 28 students have been booked for using unfair means in Class X and XII Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examinations, this year.

Among them, 13 used dummy candidates, while 15 used mobile phones during the examinations that concluded on March 23.

”While in copying cases, there is penal action where students are barred from taking exams for two-three years, in these 28 cases of using dummy candidates and mobile phones, FIRs have been lodged,” said GSHSEB chairman A J Shah.

A total of 237 copy cases have come to fore this time. These students were physically caught copying from chits and other means by examiners and invigilating squad teams during the examinations. This number will swell up once Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage of examination centres are examined by the GSHSEB, which is in the process, said officials.

As per the GSHSEB rules, the board takes police action in dummy cases. A similar action have been initiated by the board since 2016 in the unfair means cases of using mobile phones.

There, however, is no such provision in the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1972, on the use of mobile phones that were non-existent back then.

The 28 students are booked under Section 72 (breach of confidentiality and privacy) of Information Technology Act, 2000, that leads to an imprisonment, which may extend to two years or with fine, which might extend up to Rs 1 lakh or both, and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

The officials are attributing this high number of dummy and mobile phone cases to the fact that this year the GSHSEB installed CCTV cameras at all the examination centres. Cases where students have been using different ways to cheat in the examinations have come to fore during analysis of the CCTV camera footage and hearing sessions conducted by the board.

In 2018, out of 230 cases of mass copying from each other or copying from one single literature detected by the GSHSEB during Class X English language paper at an examination centre at Kavali in Shehara taluka of Panchmahal district, 96 were caught and confirmed.

They were Class X students, who failed even to spell simple words like ‘friend, ‘clever’, ‘fondly’ and ‘tennis’ correctly, including their own names in English, but had excelled in their English examination of March 2018 using all these above words and numerous other adjectives in the subjective part of the question paper.

Among other instances, in Class X Sanskrit examination, students had used similar words and committed same mistakes while translating shlokas into Gujarati. In a third case of Hindi, students had attempted similar questions on poetry and story writing, again with similarities in their answers.

Also, there have been cases where students were “dictated” answers to objective questions by their teachers from windows outside examination rooms so that they are not captured in the CCTV frame and misusing the fact that these cameras do not have audio recording. Thus, a student who gets 0 in subjective portion scores over 90 per cent in the objective questions managing to clear the exam.