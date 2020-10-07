Gujarat: 2,700 gram panchayats get optical fibre network for prompt access to govt services

The government will provide 22 services online at the e-gram centres in these 2,700 villages. (Representational)

Gujarat has connected 2,700 gram panchayats with optical fibre network that will help them get easy and prompt access to 22 different government services, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

Till now 32,961-kilometre underground optical fibre has been laid that will provide data connection at 100 mbps speed free of cost to the gram panchayats. This optical fibre network connects the gram panchayats with the state data centre at Gandhinagar.

“We are ready to connect 3,500 villages. However, due to the upcoming bypolls in eight seats and the moral code of conduct, we are restricting it to 2,700 villages in the first phase. By December, 8,000 villages will be part of this network… This is the first time in India where people in villages are connected digitally,” Rupani added.

The government will provide 22 services online at the e-gram centres in these 2,700 villages. These services include, those related to ration cards, widow certificate, income certificate, language based minority certificate, nomad-denotified caste certificate, CM Krushi Sahay and various affidavits. These services provided earlier through Seva Setu programme started by CM Rupani will now be provided digitally.

These villages are connected digitally under the BharatNet project of the Government of India. Of the 2,700 gram panchayats which will be connected initially by optical fibre network, the highest 745 villages are in Banaskantha, followed by Ahmedabad (309) and Junagadh (201). There are a total of 14,000 gram panchayats in Gujarat.

