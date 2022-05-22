Gujarat: 27-year-old man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

The Gujarat police booked a man on Sunday under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act for allegedly giving the triple talaq to his 27-year-old wife at Vejalpur in Ahmedabad.

According to the police, Asif Khan Pathan, a resident of Fatehwadi, was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (assault), 498A (cruelty against wife) and sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act at the Vejalpur station after his wife submitted a written complaint saying she was given the outlawed triple talaq on May 20 evening.

“I have been married to Asif for the past seven years and we have two kids together. For the past seven years, my husband has been assaulting and abusing me, and around one and a half years ago, I left his house after he wrongly accused me of adultery, and started living with my mother in Juhapura. On May 20, Asif came to my mother’s house and in front of all my relatives, he gave me the triple talaq,”Asif’s wife said in her police complaint.

Earlier this month, a court in Palanpur of Banaskantha district convicted a 45-year-old government employee for giving the triple talaq to his wife and handed him a one-year jail term and a Rs 5,000 fine. Sarfarazkhan Bihari, a deputy engineer with the state government, was convicted by an additional senior civil judge in Palanpur on May 4. He became the first to be convicted in the state under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Two years after the Supreme Court declared as unconstitutional the Muslim practice of divorcing a woman by pronouncing talaq thrice in one go, the Centre enacted a law criminalising the instant divorce in 2019.