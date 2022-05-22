scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat: 27-year-old man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

As per her police complaint, Asif Khan Pathan’s wife was given the instant divorce after she left him following years of alleged physical abuse and a wrong accusation of adultery.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 22, 2022 6:23:57 pm
According to the police, Asif Khan Pathan, a resident of Fatehwadi, was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (assault), 498A (cruelty against wife) and sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act at the Vejalpur station.

The Gujarat police booked a man on Sunday under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act for allegedly giving the triple talaq to his 27-year-old wife at Vejalpur in Ahmedabad.

According to the police, Asif Khan Pathan, a resident of Fatehwadi, was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (assault), 498A (cruelty against wife) and sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act at the Vejalpur station after his wife submitted a written complaint saying she was given the outlawed triple talaq on May 20 evening.

“I have been married to Asif for the past seven years and we have two kids together. For the past seven years, my husband has been assaulting and abusing me, and around one and a half years ago, I left his house after he wrongly accused me of adultery, and started living with my mother in Juhapura. On May 20, Asif came to my mother’s house and in front of all my relatives, he gave me the triple talaq,”Asif’s wife said in her police complaint.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Earlier this month, a court in Palanpur of Banaskantha district convicted a 45-year-old government employee for giving the triple talaq to his wife and handed him a one-year jail term and a Rs 5,000 fine. Sarfarazkhan Bihari, a deputy engineer with the state government, was convicted by an additional senior civil judge in Palanpur on May 4. He became the first to be convicted in the state under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

More from Ahmedabad

Best of Express Premium

FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
A letter from Mathura: ‘Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’Premium
A letter from Mathura: ‘Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...Premium
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...
Tavleen Singh writes: Evil under the sunPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Evil under the sun
More Premium Stories >>

Two years after the Supreme Court declared as unconstitutional the Muslim practice of divorcing a woman by pronouncing talaq thrice in one go, the Centre enacted a law criminalising the instant divorce in 2019.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement