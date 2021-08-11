Gujarat: 27 petrol pumps found selling fuel without VAT registrations

The highest number of petrol pumps searched were in Rajkot (15), followed by Jamnagar (9) and Vadodara (9). Out of these, a total of 27 petrol pumps were found to be operating without VAT registrations.

In searches conducted across petrol pumps in Gujarat, the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) found 27 petrol pumps selling an estimated Rs 400 crore worth of fuel without mandatory VAT (Value Added Tax) registrations.

The department conducted searches on 104 petrol pumps in more than 11 districts of the state on Monday.

These include petrol pumps in Surat, Valsad, Bhuj, Porbandar, Godhra and Patan.

Kesari Nandan Petroleum at Palsana in Surat had sold the maximum fuel worth Rs 62 crore without VAT registrations. Marutisai Petroleum at Atak Pardi in Valsad and Vinayak Petroleum in Bhuj were also found selling fuel without registrations worth Rs 54 crore and Rs 21 crore respectively. Apart from the petrol pumps found selling fuel without VAT registrations, the department also found that pump dealers had not paid Rs 64 crore due as taxes.