Gujarat: 26-year-old man held for ‘raping’ 4-year-old in Surat

Police Friday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Surat on Monday. The accused belongs to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He works in a factory and has been staying here for the past five years. He is married and has a one-year-old son in Kanpur, police said.

The incident took place on Monday night when the child had gone to see Ramleela with her father in Surat. The father had left her alone for a couple of minutes to collect prasad when the girl was kidnapped by the accused, police said.

On returning when the father couldn’t find her, he asked around. Then he came back home to see if she had returned home on her own as their house is located very close to the ground of the event. Later in the night the girl came back crying and told her mother about the incident, following which the family filed a complaint with the police.

Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmabhatt formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidhi Choudhari to probe into the incident. “We identified the accused from the CCTV footage of the ground from where he had kidnapped the girl. The accused had identified himself as her father’s friend. We had also announced Rs 50,000 reward for information on the accused. The accused has confessed to the crime,” Choudhuri said.

