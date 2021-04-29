Gujarat: 26 cases lodged for violating Covid protocol at weddings, 25 held, say police

On Sunday, police had registered as many as 207 cases and arrested 78 people for violations of Covid-19 protocols at weddings, the DGP said.

As many as 26 cases of Covid-19 protocol and mask violations during wedding ceremonies were registered across Gujarat on Tuesday and 25 persons were arrested, Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said.

The state government has put a cap of maximum 50 guests at wedding ceremonies while disallowing any programme between 8 pm and 6 am in 29 cities of the state, including the four metropolitan cities.

“On Tuesday, we registered 26 cases for violation of mask rule and guest cap at wedding ceremonies across the state and arrested 25 persons. A number of SOPs, including those for weddings, have been announced by the state government in the wake of the pandemic. We request the public to follow the guidelines, especially the cap on guests at functions and mandatory online registration for such parties,” Bhatia said.

On Sunday, police had registered as many as 207 cases and arrested 78 people for violations of Covid-19 protocols at weddings, the DGP said. From December 19 last year to April 25 this year, a total of 17,571 weddings were checked and 727 cases were registered for mask violation while 149 cases were lodged for Covid-19 guidelines violation. A total of 254 persons were also arrested.

Over last week, more than 20,380 cases were registered under IPC section 188 for disobedience related to violation of night curfew, mask wearing and social distancing in Gujarat.

“Seventeen cases of black marketing of Remdesivir injections have been registered of which four cases are in Ahmedabad, three each in Surat and Rajkot, two in Vadodara, one each in Mehsana, Bharuch, Valsad, Dahod and Patan. Total 44 accused have been arrested till now,” the DGP said.