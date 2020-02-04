Gujarat: 25-yr-old held for ‘raping’ 11-year-old girl in Amreli

“The accused was arrested on Monday. We conducted a medical test on the victim and the reports confirmed rape,” the police inspector added. (Representational Image) “The accused was arrested on Monday. We conducted a medical test on the victim and the reports confirmed rape,” the police inspector added. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Amreli on Sunday night.

According to police, a complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents with the local police station on Monday morning following which he was arrested.

The girl’s father works as an auto rickshaw driver, while her mother is employed as a house help.

“Around Sunday midnight, my daughter told me that the accused had asked her to meet him in the afternoon near a temple in our village around 9 pm. When my daughter went there, he took her to a dimly lit area and raped her. He then threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. My daughter then ran away from the spot,’’ said the girl’s mother in her complaint.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, we booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape and 506 for criminal intimidation along with sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the police inspector probing the case said.

“The accused was arrested on Monday. We conducted a medical test on the victim and the reports confirmed rape,” the police inspector added.

