Gujarat: 24 from UP held for cheating people through insurance fraud

Cyber Crime Police arrested 24 people from Noida and Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping several people in Gujarat and other states of lakhs of rupees by pretending to represent various insurance companies.

Police said the arrested men used to run as a gang in Noida, where they accessed data of several policy holders across India and later duped them. Their modus operandi was to call up policy holders on behalf of insurance companies, and demand money for various purposes, including taxation, policy adoption charge, premium allocation charge, refund allocation charge and registration charge.

“A complaint was registered at our Cyber Crime police station by one resident Sunil Mukherjee who said he received several calls from people claiming to represent Exide India Life Insurance in 2016 who asked him to take a new policy for his father, for which he paid a number of charges. They gave different bank account numbers to deposit sums for three years, amounting to lakhs of rupees,” a senior Cyber Crime officer said.

Police said they arrested the accused after they put their numbers on surveillance and tracked their bank accounts.

Among the accused is Imran Mohammad who worked with an insurance company earlier. “Imran Mohammad is a manager in a call centre and he worked with an insurance company for three years, gaining experience and accessing data of policy holders,” the officer said.