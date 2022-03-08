Gujarat: 23 govt-run primary schools in state lack electricity connection

Despite being a power surplus state where all 18,000-odd villages have been connected to the electricity grid, there are 23 government-run primary schools in Gujarat that have no electricity connection, the state government informed the assembly Monday.

While all government and private primary schools in 27 districts of Gujarat have electricity supply, there are 23 schools in six districts that have no power supply, states the data shared by the Gujarat government during the Question Hour session. While nine such primary government schools are in the Gir Somnath district, seven are in Porbandar.

The government could not give any reasons for the lack of power supply to these schools. The districts on the list include Kutch (2 schools), Surendranagar (1), Devbhoomi Dwarka (1) and Morbi (3).

Gujarat has over 37,000 MW of installed electricity generation capacity and its average per capita power consumption is 2,143 units — almost double the national average consumption of 1,208 units.

Further, 5,439 primary schools under the state government and 272 schools under the private sector do not have compound walls to demark the buildings from their immediate neighbourhoods. Banaskantha (692 schools) has the most number of such schools. “The state government has been claiming to have connected every house and every village in the state with the electricity grid. However, there are 23 government primary schools that do not have electricity supply. Similarly, the government is busy organising summits, but it does not have money to build compound walls for schools,” stated the Congress in an official release.

Shortfall of 19,128 classrooms

The state legislative Assembly was also informed on Monday that the government-run primary schools in Gujarat have a shortfall of 19,128 classrooms.

Tribal districts of Dahod and Panchmahal have the maximum shortfall of 1,688 and 1,209 classrooms respectively, followed by Banaskantha (1,532 classrooms).