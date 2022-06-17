228 new Covid-19 cases in state

Gujarat continues to see an increase in Covid-19 infections with 228 new cases Thursday. However, no deaths were reported.

Ahmedabad city, which reported 114 new cases, has shouldered 50 per cent or more of the cases across the state each day this week although hospitalisation and severe manifestation have been minimal.

Infectious disease specialist Dr Atul Patel said the few patients who have presented themselves for the diagnostic examination have so far shown only upper respiratory system-related symptoms such as scratchy or sore throat, runny nose or blocked nose, dry cough and fever associated with the Omicron variant-driven third wave.

Ahmedabad-based general physician Dr Dhiren Mehta, too, said that low-grade fever is the common complaint being seen among patients, and “a few days after, symptoms such as body pain or fatigue may or may not be present”. “With the season change, we are seeing that a lot of people with the common symptoms are not going for a diagnostic check-up and are dismissing the symptoms as that of common flu. We are seeing cases milder than what we saw in the Omicron-fuelled third wave, and a lot of people now are directly opting for over-the-counter medication,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Patel highlighted the risk of re-infection, including among those who were already infected with the Omicron variant during the third wave. “Omicron, including its sub-variants–BA.1, BA.2, BA.4, BA.5–have been seen to be immune evasive following vaccination-induced immunity or after natural infection or hybrid immunity (those who have past history of infection along with vaccination). Hence, technically, those affected in the third wave (assuming they were infected by the Omicron variant) run the risk of getting infected again in the current surge. But the advantage is, disease severity will be much less and mortality will be statistically significantly reduced.”