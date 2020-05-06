Gujarat: 22-year-old man stranded at uncle’s place ‘hangs himself’ 

Police said the deceased Siddharth Bhalerao, from Dharan village in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, came to visit his uncle Hitesh Birade in Ahwa town in Dang in March. (Image for representation) Police said the deceased Siddharth Bhalerao, from Dharan village in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, came to visit his uncle Hitesh Birade in Ahwa town in Dang in March. (Image for representation)

A 22-year-old man from Maharashtra, who was at a relative’s house in Dang district of Gujarat, allegedly hanged himself after the lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19 was extended till May 17, police said.

Police said the deceased Siddharth Bhalerao, from Dharan village in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, came to visit his uncle Hitesh Birade in Ahwa town in Dang in March.

Hitesh who works with the public works department in Ahwa, invited Siddharth, to attend the Dangs Darbar Festival in the second week of March. Later, lockdown was announced and Siddharth could not return home.

On Monday evening, Hitesh and family had gone to the neighbouring village and saw Siddharth hanging when they returned.

Ahwa sub-inspector P M Judal said, “The exact reason behind him taking such step is not yet known but he was fed up of staying in Ahwa and he wanted to go back to home.”

