Gujarat: 22 arrested after police team attacked in Bhiloda

As many as 22 persons were arrested on Monday after a police team was attacked in Bhiloda of Aravalli district on Sunday night resulting in three cops getting injured.

According to police, the incident occurred at 10 pm on the road at Navivasvat area of Bhiloda town in Aravalli when a patrol team was assaulted by a mob of 40-50 persons.

According to police, Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawans Rahul, Haresh and Himanshu — attached to Bhiloda police station — were attacked by the mob.

“Around 10 pm, a patrol team saw two groups of over 50 persons at the roadside over a minor personal issue. After the police team intervened, reminding them of Covid protocol violation, the mob assaulted three personnel and vandalised the patrolling vehicle. Additional force was called in and we held a few persons who were rioting, while others fled,” said LRD jawan Rahul in his complaint.

“However, after some time, seeing their accomplices being held by police, the absconders came back and started pelting stones on police vehicles,” the complaint added.

According to police, 22 persons have been booked and arrested under IPC sections 307 for attempt to murder, 333 for causing hurt to officer to deter them from duty and sections of the rioting.

“Three personnel who received injuries were taken to Cottage Hospital in Bhiloda on Sunday night… As many as 22 persons have been arrested and we are in process of identifying the remaining accused,” said a senior police officer.