Gujarat: 21-year-old man held for ‘attacking’ police team

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly attacking a police team with a knife in Juhapura of Ahmedabad.

According to police, Sahil Ajmeri alias Macchi, a resident of Juhapura, was arrested for attacking a police team on June 12 evening with his accomplice Harunsha alias Harun Bawa (28). On June 12, a police team of Ahmedabad DCB had intercepted Harunsha and Sahil Ajmeri, who were wanted in several cases of loot, extortion and attempt to murder, at Shayamal Cross roads near Juhapura of Ahmedabad.

According to police, the accused had refused to surrender and had attacked the police team with knives and then later threw cement bricks in a chase.

While the police team had managed to arrest Bawa in the chase, Ajmeri fled the spot on June 12 evening. Police Sub Inspector AP Jebalia with the DCB had received injuries in the attack. Later, an FIR against the two was filed under IPC 307 for attempt to murder of police personnel.

“After the FIR under IPC 307 was filed against the two, we held Sahil Ajmeri on Thursday from Vejalpur. There have been three FIRs against Ajmeri under attempt to murder charges and Prohibition Act in the past.

Meanwhile, Harunsha was wanted for his alleged involvement in at least 10 FIRs filed for cases of attempt to murder, assault, loot, rioting and under Prohibition Act.