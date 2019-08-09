Gujarat: 21 booked for assault on ‘former gang member’

The Karjan police on Thursday booked 21 people for attacking and grievously injuring a 25-year-old man for allegedly giving the police a tip-off regarding a gambling den. The victim and complainant, Nilesh Vasava, is now being treated at SSG hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

The police have booked all 21 accused under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.), 143 (Member of an unlawful assembly), 144 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon) and 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon).

Police said that men armed with deadly weapons went to Nilesh’s house near Koliyad Mahakali temple in Koliyad village of Karjan late Wednesday night. They allegedly pulled him out of the house and thrashed him for informing the police about the gambling den. When the police raided the gambling den on Tuesday, they arrested three persons, including the father of the prime accused in the attack on Nilesh. He has been identified as Anil Vasava, a resident of Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara.

“Nilesh was initially a part of this group,” Investigating officer KB Vihol said. “As per preliminary investigation, all of them belonged to the Bhilistan Tiger Sena (BTS). We are yet to verify it.” Vihol said that Nilesh had parted ways with the group a couple of months ago following which their relationship soured. “Now, they suspect that because of this, he informed the police about the gambling den. When Anil’s father got arrested, the group planned to take revenge on Nilesh,” the officer added.

The police however, is yet to make any arrests. “All the accused have been on the run after the attacks. We have formed teams and also put their phones on surveillance,” Vihol said.