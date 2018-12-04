Gujarat: Alpesh Katheriya gets bail in sedition case, to stay in jail

The Surat district court on Monday granted Alpesh Katheriya, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) co-convenor, bail in a sedition case.

On Monday, the Principal District and Session Judge of Surat A J Desai granted him bail laying certain restrictions like being present at a nearby police station on the first of every month.

“A complained was lodged against him in 2015 and he was arrested in 2018. He did not hide himself. We welcome the decision of the Surat district court. One more case of attempt to murder is pending on him and we will file bail application in that case on Tuesday,” Katheriya’s lawyer Y B Wala said.

PAAS co-convenor Dharmik Malaviya said, “There is one case left against him and he will remain in Lajpore jail in Surat.”