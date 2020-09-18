Gujarat: 20 kg marijuana and 5 kg charas seized, 5 arrested

In the second instance, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a person in Ahmedabad and seized 5 kilograms of marijuana. (Representational)

The Gujarat Police on Thursday seized 20 kilograms of marijuana and 5 kilograms of charas (hashish) and arrested five persons from three locations.

In the first case, the special operations group (SOG) of Kutch Bhuj police arrested three persons and seized 5 kg of Charas.

The accused were nabbed after a trap was laid by SOG by impersonating as a dummy customer interested in purchasing the narcotics, police said. The accused have been identified as Naresh Shah (43), a resident of Gandhidham in Kutch, Prafful Baria (31), a resident of Panchmahal and Ramji Koli (40), a resident of Abdasa in Kutch, who have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The SOG had received a information that on eNaresh Shah from Gandhidham purchased a charas packet from a fisherman in Mundra who found it ashore. A trap was set and a policeman called Shah on his phone number and showed interest in purchasing the narcotics consignment. On Thursday, a trap was set and the police team reached Pragpar intersection road in Bhuj and held the three persons with the drugs. We are further investigating about the fisherman who sold the drugs to the accused,” said an official of Mundra Police Station.

In the second instance, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a person in Ahmedabad and seized 5 kilograms of marijuana.

According to Detection of Crime Branch, the arrested accused has been identified as Salman Pathan (26), a resident of Danilimda in Ahmedabad.

“A patrolling team of DCB received a tip-off about two accused carrying a consignment of Ganja from Danilimda to Narol on a scooter and a check post was set. One accused identified as Zakir alias Kalu Shaikh managed to evade the police checkpost while his accomplice Salman Pathan was held with the narcotics. Both the accused have been booked under NDPS Act. Shaikh is absconding,” said an officer at DCB Police Station.

In the third case, one person was arrested 15.4 kilograms of marijuana was seized from Petlad town of Anand. “The SOG team of Anand Police received input that Akhtar Shaikh alias Akku Mirza was selling marijuana at the Zanda chowk of Petlad town. A raid was held and Mirza was arrested with 15 kilograms of marijuana. We are questioning him about the source of narcotics and a case of NDPS has been lodged against him,” said an officer at Petlad police station.

