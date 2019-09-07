Gujarat: 20-feet Ganesh idol immersed after police raise objection

A 20-feet Ganesh idol was immersed in sea on Friday, after police directed them not to keep it for the entire period of 10 days of festivities. This is the same idol which got in contact with the high-tension overhead wire in Ankleshwar and caused deaths of two youths on August 27.

The idol was first purchased by Ganesh Yuvak Mandal of Gujarat Housing Board in Ankleshwar. While transporting it from the market to the pandal, the top part of the idol touched an overhead high-tension wire at Adarsh Market in Ankleshwar. Two died of electrocution and eight persons received severe injuries. Ganesh Yuvak Mandal of Saiyedpura Machhiwad then purchased the same idol from Ganesh Yuvak Mandal and brought it at Saiyedpura in Surat on August 27.

Vicky Prajapati, a member of Ganesh Yuvak Mandal, said, “Police objected to the size of the idol and that it was made of plaster of paris. So, we immersed it today in the sea.”