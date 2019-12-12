Gujarat: ‘20 Centre-run PSUs flouting recruitment rules’

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File)

There are 20 central government managed public sector companies operating in Gujarat which are not abiding by the Gujarat government’s labour norms of hiring locals in their respective units, the Gujarat Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

The Labour Department collects details of employment of locals by industries at the end of June and December every year. As on June 2019, of the 27 central government organisations functioning in Gujarat, only seven abide by the norms for recruiting locals, said the government in reply to a question posed by Congress MLA from Khedbrahma, Ashwin Kotwal during the Question Hour.

The MLA wanted to know if the state government was aware of the complaints about Central government institutions not abiding by the norm of recruitment of 85 percent locals in their workforce.

Giving reasons for not abiding by the notification of March, 1985, the state government said that lack of local talent to fill in positions at the managerial and supervisorial levels do not allow central PSUs to follow the norms. Secondly, all hiring, transfers and promotions are managed at the central-level in the central PSUs, it added.

In a separate question during the Question Hour, Pradyumansinh Jadeja, Congress MLA from Abdasa, wanted to know the action taken against Adani Power Limited, Coastal Gujarat Power Limited ( a subsidiary of Tata Power) and Satyesh Brinechem Pvt Ltd for flouting the recruitment norms. The government in a written reply said that the Labour Department has written letters to companies informing them about the notification. A senior official from the department based in Rajkot, has also held meetings.

The government also said that the Labour Department in Gandhinagar has written to the Industries Commissioner to take “appropriate steps” against the erring companies.

The Indian Express had reported that about 570 firms in Gujarat had flouted the employment norms between 2013-’17, and that the labour department had asked the industries commissionerate at Gandhinagar to take action against erring companies, including Hansalpur-based Suzuki Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd which manufactures Maruti Suzuki’s car brands.

During the Question Hour, Bharatji Thakor, Congress MLA from Becharaji, posed a question enquiring if “Maruti Suzuki Company” located near Becharaji had locals as 85 percent of it’s workforce. The government said that the Labour Department has written letters, held meetings and have also asked the industries commissionerate to take action. Apart from this, the government said “job fairs” are being held to recruit local candidates.

