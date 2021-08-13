Gujarat: 2 SGST officials suspended over Rs 1,000 crore fake billing scam

For the first time, two senior officials of the State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) in Gujarat have been suspended for their suspected involvement in the Rs1000 crore fake billing scam unearthed in Bhavnagar, official sources said on Thursday.

“Two officials have been suspended in the fake billing scam unearthed in Bhavnagar. One is deputy commissioner posted in Rajkot and another is a assistant commissioner at Palanpur. Both of them were earlier posted in Bhavnagar and were subsequently transferred by the department. This is the first time senior SGST officials have been suspended for their suspected involvement,” said an official from the SGST department.

On July 30, The Indian Express had reported that the state government had transferred 36 officials from the Bhavnagar office which includes officials ranging from deputy state tax commissioner to a clerk. This was done to prevent officials from tampering with the documents pertaining to the case. A total of 11 officials have also been arrested in this case.

The case was unearthed in first week of July 2021, when the SGST department had searched 71 places across the state including Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot and Prantij.