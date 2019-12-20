Gujarat: Two pro-CAA demonstrations called off after police deny permission

Nearly 20 residents of Adani Shantigram township, who had planned to stage a demonstration in favour of the Act outside the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Thursday, were not granted police permission. Nearly 20 residents of Adani Shantigram township, who had planned to stage a demonstration in favour of the Act outside the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Thursday, were not granted police permission.

At least two demonstrations planned in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) — one each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara — fizzled out as the police denied permission for the same.

Nearly 20 residents of Adani Shantigram township, who had planned to stage a demonstration in favour of the Act outside the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Thursday, were not granted police permission.

The application seeking police permission that had been sought by two residents — Raju Mishra and Bhavesh Patel — from the Shahibaug police on Wednesday, were informed that owing to imposition of section 144, permission could not be granted.

Speaking to this paper, Raju Mishra (32) said, “People are not even aware of what the Act is, they do not even know the full-form of CAA and yet they are destroying public property paid for from our taxes. We respect the police decision and do not want to go against law and order, so we will now not protest. We do plan to organise non-political support to CAA, once section 144 is lifted and we are tentatively planning one for Sunday.”

A pro-CAA demonstration which was organised by the students of MS University’s Faculty of Science was also called off at the last minute, due to no police permission.

On Wednesday, a rally went through Thangadh town in Surendranagar district in support of the CAA and NRC, led by local BJP MP Mahendra Munjpara. Local ceramic factory owners shut down their units and participated in the rally and submitted a memorandum to the mamlatdar.

