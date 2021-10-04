Gujarat: 2 policemen among five injured after groups clash

Two policemen were among five injured after two groups allegedly clashed in the Gulbai Tekra area of Ahmedabad on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place Saturday around 2.30 pm when two groups of around 10 persons of the same community started clashing with instances of stone-pelting.

“After reports of clash, a team was sent to the spot when the rioting group threw stones at the police team, injuring two personnel. Head constable Sachinbhai was hit on his head. Three others also received injuries. We have detained nine persons till now and booked them under the FIR,” said a police official at Gujarat University police station.

According to police, the accused have been booked under IPC sections 332 and 353 for assaulting government servant and sections of rioting.