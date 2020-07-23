Gujarat: 2 minor sisters married off, one of them raped

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mini Josef said that the girls along with their younger brother had been staying at their uncle and aunt’s place in East Ahmedabad for more than a year. (Representational) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mini Josef said that the girls along with their younger brother had been staying at their uncle and aunt’s place in East Ahmedabad for more than a year. (Representational)

Six persons have been detained in Ahmedabad after two sisters aged 16 years and 14 years were married off by their aunt whose husband had allegedly raped one of them and molested the other.

According to police officials, an offence of rape, intimidation and child marriage was registered on July 21 where six persons – the aunt and uncle of the girls, the two grooms (which include one minor) and the grooms’ parents — have been booked.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mini Josef said that the girls along with their younger brother had been staying at their uncle and aunt’s place in East Ahmedabad for more than a year.

“In 2015, the father of the two girls and an eight-year-old boy had died and a few years later, their mother also succumbed to illness. The three children then started living with their grandmother. However for the past one-and-a half years, they have been living with their aunt and uncle. During this period, the uncle raped the 16-year-old girl and also made sexual advances towards her sister. On February 19, the girls aged 16 and 14 were married off to a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy respectively in a secretive manner in a village. After the marriage, the girls returned to their aunt’s place for a few months and recently, the 16-year-old girl managed to flee from their custody and approach the police to report the matter. We then booked a case and held the uncle, aunt, two grooms and grooms’ parents,” said Josef.

Police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2) F, J, K, L for rape, 120B for criminal conspiracy, 506 for criminal intimdation along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) and sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

“After the case was lodged, we conducted a raid at the aunt’s place in East Ahmedabad and rescued the 14-year-old girl and their eight-year-old brother. They are both with their grandmother now,” said Josef.

