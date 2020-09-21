Gujarat: 2 minor boys stuck in locked closet die of suffocation, say Police

According to police, the deceased children accidentally got themselves locked in the sliding closet while they were playing.

Two children aged 10 and nine years, respectively, suffocated to death after being stuck in a closet of furniture kept outside a house in Visnagar of Mehsana on September 18, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Friday in Bokarwada village under Visnagar taluka of Mehsana, when two boys had gotten stuck inside a sliding closet of furniture kept outside a locked house in the village. The deceased have been identified as Sohan Patel (9) and Harshil Patel (10), both residents of Bokarwada village.

According to police, the deceased children accidentally got themselves locked in the sliding closet while they were playing.

“Both Sohan and Harshil were friends and had left their houses around 4 pm on Friday to play. However, the kids went missing after some time and their parents started looking for them. An announcement over loudspeaker was also made throughout the village temple. Around 6:30 pm, the kids were finally found locked in a sliding closet which they were not able to open from the inside. The closet was found lying outside the house of one Prabhu Patel, which was locked from outside. Prima facie, it appears that the kids while playing accidentally locked themselves in. We have conducted the post mortem and the report says cause of death due to suffocation. We have lodged a case of accidental death in the matter,” said an officer at Visnagar taluka police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.